Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores team-high 27 points
Bjelica had 27 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-115 loss to the Nuggets.
Bjelica dropped five triples on his way to a team-high 27 points Sunday. Marvin Bagley (foot) is out once again and currently has no timetable for his return. As long as he is sidelined, Bjelica is going to be a must-roster player. He has been a top 80 player over the past month, a lot of which Bagley has been sidelined. If he was dropped in your league, he should be a priority add.
