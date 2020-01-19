Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Sees big minutes again Saturday

Bjelica (ankle) scored 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes Saturday in the Kings' 123-101 loss to the Jazz.

Bjelica has been labeled probable ahead of the Kings' last few games, but as that designation implies, he's never been in serious risk of missing any of those contests. So long as Richaun Holmes (shoulder) is sidelined, Bjelica should continue to benefit from heavy minutes at power forward while Marvin Bagley operates as the Kings' primary center. Bjelica is averaging 17.2 points while shooting 55 percent from the field and 55.2 percent from three-point range over the Kings' past five games.