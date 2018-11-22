Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Sees offensive uptick in win
Bjelica registered 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in the Kings' 119-110 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Bjelica's scoring total was his highest since Nov. 1, with half of it coming off his perfect tally from distance. The fourth-year big's offensive production has been a bit inconsistent in November, but he's now posted double-digit scoring in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
