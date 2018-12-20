Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid contributions in loss
Bjelica managed 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in the Kings' 132-113 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
Bjelica generated his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games during the double-digit loss, although his 40 percent success rate from the field was his lowest among those contests. The 30-year-old continues to serve as a solid source of complementary offense alongside the likes of Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox, and he could be in for a bump in minutes on some nights while fellow big Marvin Bagley III (knee) remains sidelined.
