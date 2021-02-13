Bjelica posted 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and six assists Friday in a loss to the Magic.

Bjelica entered the contest having last played Jan. 9, but he got extended run for the short-handed Kings, logging a season-high 28 minutes. His point, rebound and assist totals were also all season-best marks. The veteran's opportunity to play Friday was largely due to Marvin Bagley's inability to take the court due to a calf injury, but Bjelica's strong performance could lead to more opportunities even after Bagley returns.