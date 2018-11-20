Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid in complementary role

Bjelica registered 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in the Kings' 117-113 win over the Thunder on Monday.

Bjelica was less involved on offense than some of his other first-unit teammates, but he still managed a solid stat line overall. The 30-year-old continues to split time fairly evenly with second overall pick Marvin Bagley, and he's been outproduced by his rookie teammate at times. Nevertheless, Bjelica continues to be locked into a starting role for the moment, and while his scoring sees a fair share of fluctuation, he's now hauled in between six and eight rebounds in five of his last six contests.