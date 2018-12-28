Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid scoring effort vs. Lakers

Bjelica generated 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and recorded six rebounds along with three assists and a block over 28 minutes in Thursday's victory over the Lakers.

Bjelica was one of five King players who totaled 15 or more points on the night, and he shot a solid 53.8 percent from the field, his best shooting performance since Dec. 14. Despite an impressive showing, the 30-year-old has struggled to piece together consistent scoring efforts on a nightly basis, although his 3-point shooting could make him an asset for fantasy owners (45.5 percent from beyond the arc over 34 games).