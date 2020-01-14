Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Starting Monday
Bjelica (ankle) is starting Monday's game against Orlando, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Bjelica has been dealing with an ankle injury, but after faring well in morning shootaround, the team has cleared him for action. He's coming off a double-double Friday against the Bucks.
