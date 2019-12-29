Play

Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Starting vs. Suns

Bjelica will draw the Jason Jones of The Athletic Saturday against the Suns.

Marvin Bagley is out due to a foot injury, so Bjelica will step back into a starting role. As a starter, he's averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.7 minutes.

