Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Starting Wednesday vs. Jazz
Bjelica will start at power forward for Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
After initially reporting that Marvin Bagley would start at power forward, the Kings made a late switch and will now start Bjelica at the position, while bringing Bagley off the bench instead. It's certainly something that could change in future games, but the Kings will look to take advantage of Bjelica's floor-spacing ability with the top unit for the time being. Either way, both players should play a significant role in the team's regular rotation.
