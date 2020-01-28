Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Statistical gem Monday

Bjelica ended with 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 133-129 victory over the Timberwolves.

Bjelica turned the screws on his former team, putting up arguably the best all-around line of his career. The Kings were able to rally from 20 points down in the final quarter, thanks in part to the impressive play of Bjelica. He has been a top-15 player over the past two weeks, although injuries to the frontcourt have certainly helped his cause. Until the Kings start getting healthy bodies back on the floor, Bjelica is a must-roster player across all fantasy formats.