Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Statistical gem Monday
Bjelica ended with 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 133-129 victory over the Timberwolves.
Bjelica turned the screws on his former team, putting up arguably the best all-around line of his career. The Kings were able to rally from 20 points down in the final quarter, thanks in part to the impressive play of Bjelica. He has been a top-15 player over the past two weeks, although injuries to the frontcourt have certainly helped his cause. Until the Kings start getting healthy bodies back on the floor, Bjelica is a must-roster player across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 22 in loss•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Good to go Monday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Probable with sprained ankle•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Sees big minutes again Saturday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Cleared to play•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...