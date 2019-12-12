Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Sticks in starting lineup

Coach Luke Walton said Bjelica will start Wednesday against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Even with Marvin Bagley back in the fold, Bjelica will stick in the starting lineup for at least one more game as the Kings look to ease Bagley back into action by bringing him off the bench. Across 22 starts this season, Bjelica is averaging 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.8 minutes.