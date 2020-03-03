Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Struggles from distance Sunday

Bjelica posted seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Pistons.

Bjelica regressed Sunday after two good games in which he combined for 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 threes.