Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Swats four balls in losing effort
Bjeclica turned in 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four blocked shots, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Clippers.
The addition of Bjelica this season was initially viewed as an afterthought, especially with highly-touted rookie Marvin Bagley joining the team. Instead of Bagley, it's Bjelica who's assumed a regular role in the starting lineup, and there's no indication that' he'll relinquish the role upon Bagley's return from injury. Bjelica's strongest asset might be his performance beyond the arc, as he is currently the league leader in 3-point percentage (45.3 percent) among power forwards, and ranks seventh in total 3-points made (53).
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...