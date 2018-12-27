Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Swats four balls in losing effort

Bjeclica turned in 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four blocked shots, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Clippers.

The addition of Bjelica this season was initially viewed as an afterthought, especially with highly-touted rookie Marvin Bagley joining the team. Instead of Bagley, it's Bjelica who's assumed a regular role in the starting lineup, and there's no indication that' he'll relinquish the role upon Bagley's return from injury. Bjelica's strongest asset might be his performance beyond the arc, as he is currently the league leader in 3-point percentage (45.3 percent) among power forwards, and ranks seventh in total 3-points made (53).