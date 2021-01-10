Bjelica posted four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Saturday's loss to Portland.

Bjelica gathered five fouls despite playing only 12 minutes as he also scored less than five points for the fourth time across the last five games. The 32-year-old is on pace for a career-worst season with averages of 6.6 points on 41.2 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.5 threes across just 15.1 minutes per game.