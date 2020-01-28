Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Turns in statistical gem

Bjelica ended with 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 133-129 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Bjelica turned the screws on his former team, putting up arguably the best all-around line of his career and helping the Kings rally from 20 points down in the final quarter. He's been exceptional thus far in January, posting averages of 15.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 triples and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes this month while shooting 53.5 percent from the field. Until the Kings get both Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (foot) back from injury, Bjelica looks like a clear must-roster player in standard leagues.