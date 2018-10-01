Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Will miss preseason opener

Bjelica is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out of Monday's preseason opener against the Kings, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

This is the first we're hearing of the Bjelica's injury, but it likely isn't anything too concerning considering it's just being listed as soreness. That said, the Kings head into a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday, so it wouldn't be surprising if Bjelica missed at least one of those contests as well to avoid putting too much strain on the knee in meaningless exhibition contests. Consider Bjelica day-to-day following Monday's outing and his practice availability moving forward should be a good indicator of his recovery progress.