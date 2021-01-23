Bjelica (personal) won't play Friday against New York, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Bjelica didn't appear on the injury report for Friday's matchup, but coach Luke Walton said that he'll miss a sixth consecutive game for the Kings. It's not yet clear when he could return to play.
