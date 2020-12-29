Bjelica is averaging just 14.3 minutes per game so far to start the season, down from 27.9 per game last year.

Bjelica has seen a significant decline in minutes to start the 2020-21 campaign after the team's acquisition of Hassan Whiteside and due to the fact that Marvin Bagley is healthy. The 32-year-old has looked good when he has played, with averages of 8.3 points on 52.9 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game despite the limited run. It looks like Bjelica is going to have a decreased role this season in Sacramento unless the other big men on the roster deal with injuries.