Noel and the Kings agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Noel made 17 appearances (four starts) split between the Nets and Pistons last year, averaging 2.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 11.5 minutes per game. The 2013 first-round pick has struggled to stay healthy during his career, but when available, he can be a solid defender. In Sacramento, he'll presumably compete with Alex Len and Trey Lyles for backup center minutes behind Domantas Sabonis (thumb).