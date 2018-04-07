Hayes added two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 16 minutes of action during Friday's 94-93 win at Memphis.

Since signing with the Kings, Hayes has been struggling mightily from the floor (17.6 percent). Friday's performance though was a new career high in rebounds for the former Wisconsin star. Hayes is averaging 2.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in three games with the Kings so far.

