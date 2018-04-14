Hayes averaged 3.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists across nine games played with the Lakers, Raptors and Kings during the 2017-18 season.

Hayes played most of the season in the G League but enjoyed call-ups to three different NBA teams in 2017-18. The former Wisconsin standout will look to improve upon his poor 33.3 percent free-throw and field goal percentage next year. Hayes is not under contract for next season as it figures that he will most likely be in the G League for at least the start of next year.