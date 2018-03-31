Hayes will sign a contract with the Kings for the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

So far this season, Hayes has spent one 10-day contract with the Lakers and two with the Raptors, so this will mark a third destination for the rookie forward. Considering the Kings are well out of the playoff race, there's certainly a chance they give Hayes some run over the last week and a half of the season, though it may not be enough to make him a viable fantasy option. Hayes has boasted an improved three-point stroke in the G-League this season from his final collegiate campaign at Wisconsin and a few strong showings could go a long way in earning him a longer look for a roster spot next year. Hayes' contract reportedly contains an option for the 2018-19 season.