Clifford contributed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 loss to Miami.

With Zach LaVine now healthy, Clifford's path to fantasy relevance remains blocked by a healthy Kings backcourt. The rookie swingman has averaged 4.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.2 minutes per contest across 11 games in January.