Clifford will start Sunday's game against the Nets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Clifford returned from a two-game absence Saturday and struggled, making just one of 11 shots from the floor. Clifford will return to a starting role for the second half of the team's back-to-back set. Over his last five starts, he holds averages of 12.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest.