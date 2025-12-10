The Kings recalled Clifford from the G League's Stockton Kings on Wednesday, per James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento.

After tallying 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-99 G League win over the South Bay Lakers, Clifford is quickly making his way back to the NBA roster. The rookie first-rounder is averaging 16.2 minutes per game over 20 appearances for Sacramento.