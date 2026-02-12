Clifford supplied six points (1-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 loss to the Jazz.

Clifford turned in a horrendous shooting line, as he needed 15 attempts from the field to finish with six points. The rookie is converting at a clip of 16.1 percent from the field over his last two appearances, but at least he's been producing elsewhere. Clifford has dished out six assists in back-to-back games and has also racked up two steals in three of his last four outings.