Clifford (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Clifford has missed four straight games and will have a chance to see the court Saturday for the first time since the regular-season opener. The rookie was a focal point of the rotation in his only appearance thus far, playing 24 minutes as a starter. Clifford finished that loss to Phoenix with two points (1-3 FG), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.