Clifford is not in the Kings' starting lineup against the Celtics on Friday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The rookie first-rounder has started each of the Kings' last three games, but he'll revert to a bench role Friday while Zach LaVine re-enters the starting lineup. Clifford struggled during Thursday's loss to the 76ers, when he finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes.