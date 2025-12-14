Kings' Nique Clifford: Coming off bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clifford is not in the Kings' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Sunday, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Clifford started in Thursday's 136-105 loss to the Nuggets, though he finished with just two points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four turnovers over 28 minutes. He'll be available off the bench for Sunday's game while Zach LaVine (thumb) re-enters the Kings' starting five after a one-game absence.
More News
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Set to join starting lineup•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Back with Sacramento•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Scores 16 points in G League•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Provides lift in win•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Scores eight points in loss•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Sees 31 minutes in blowout•