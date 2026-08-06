Kings' Nique Clifford: Could see larger role

Clifford enters his second NBA season after showing flashes as a versatile two-way wing during his rookie campaign.

His ability to defend multiple positions and contribute as a rebounder should keep him in the mix for rotation minutes, though Sacramento's wing depth could make consistent playing time difficult to secure. Continued improvement as a perimeter shooter would go a long way toward expanding his role in 2026-27 after he hit 33.3 percent from beyond the arc over 75 regular-season games as a rookie.