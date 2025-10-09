Clifford finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 120-122 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Clifford came one assist shy of recording a double-double, as he provided a spark off the bench. The Colorado State product also made an impact during the Las Vegas Summer League, showing the ability to fill up the stat sheet, especially crashing the glass and as a distributor.