Clifford closed with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 109-92 Summer League win over the Bulls.

Clifford delivered a strong performance Saturday, drilling three three-pointers and securing double-digit rebounds. The No. 24 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is coming off an impressive season at Colorado State, where he averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three across 36 total games.