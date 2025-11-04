Clifford racked up eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 130-124 loss to the Nuggets.

Clifford made his third appearance of the season after a hamstring issue hampered him to open the campaign. Through three appearances, he's shooting 38.5 percent from the field with averages of 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks. Malik Monk is currently out for personal reasons, so playing time won't be easy to come by once he's back in the mix. Clifford's role is likely to grow as the season progresses, to be clear.