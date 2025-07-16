Clifford tallied 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 94-86 Summer League win over the Cavaliers.

Clifford's strong Summer League showing continued Tuesday, marking his third consecutive game with 19 points while also contributing as a playmaker and rebounder. His impressive fifth-year campaign at Colorado State has carried over seamlessly into summer action as he looks to earn a spot in the Kings' rotation for the 2025-26 season.