Clifford finished Thursday's 84-81 Summer League victory against the Magic with 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes.

Clifford attempted a team-high 10 shots from the free-throw line and put forth a solid effort on the defensive end in his first taste of Summer League play. The 23-year-old guard out of Colorado State was selected with the No. 24 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and could put himself in a position for consistent playing time to begin his rookie year if he continues to impress.