Clifford (hamstring) logged zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds and one block in 16 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 135-133 win over the Bucks.

Clifford started in the Kings' season-opening loss to the Suns on Oct. 22, but after injuring his hamstring in that contest and missing Sacramento's subsequent four games, he returned to action Saturday in a bench role. Though the Kings went with Dylan Cardwell alongside Domantas Sabonis as part of a supersized frontcourt, head coach Doug Christie ran out a smaller bench unit that resulted in the rookie Clifford logging more playing time at forward. Despite serving mostly as a guard during his collegiate career, Clifford could end up seeing most of his minutes as a reserve forward for the foreseeable future, as the Kings backcourt will eventually get another key player back in Malik Monk (personal), who sat out Saturday's win.