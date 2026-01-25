Clifford finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 139-116 loss to the Pistons.

With Zach LaVine (back) unavailable, Clifford made his first start since Dec. 11 and scored in double digits for the first time in January. The 24th overall pick in the 2025 Draft has been able to maintain a steady role in the backcourt rotation for the Kings, but as yet Clifford isn't making a consistent impact at either end of the court.