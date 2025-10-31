default-cbs-image
Clifford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Clifford is in danger of missing a fifth straight game due to a hamstring injury. However, the Colorado State product seems to be trending in the right direction. If he misses Saturday's matchup, the team will turn to Russell Westbrook, Keon Ellis and Devin Carter, especially with Malik Monk (personal) already ruled out.

