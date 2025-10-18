Clifford posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a steal over 33 minutes in Friday's 117-116 preseason win over the Lakers.

Clifford leading the team in minutes was an encouraging sign that he will have a role with the Kings to begin the season, especially with Keegan Murray (thumb) out until at least the middle of November. While he started in the preseason finale in place of DeMar DeRozan (groin), Clifford will likely be relegated to a prominent role within the second unit in the team's season opener Wednesday against the Suns.