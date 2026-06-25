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Kings' Nique Clifford: May have new surroundings next year

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Clifford could have more competition for playing time in the backcourt after the Kings took Darius Acuff with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Sacramento embraced a youth movement down the stretch of 2025-26, giving Clifford an opportunity to function essentially as a full-time starter following the All-Star break. Acuff projects as the Kings' top point guard for 2026-27, though Clifford's fantasy outlook is still fairly murky. There's a decent possibility that all three of DeMar DeRozan (hamstring), Russell Westbrook (toe) and Precious Achiuwa are playing elsewhere, so Clifford could either be battling to start or for a reserve role during training camp.

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