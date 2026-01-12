Clifford finished with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds across 22 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 win over the Rockets.

Clifford's playing time is stable, with Malik Monk in and out of the lineup all season long, but Clifford's fantasy appeal remains very limited. The rookie first-rounder has scored in single digits in six straight contests, also failing to log at least three boards or two dimes in each of these appearances.