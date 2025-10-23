Kings' Nique Clifford: Out at least one week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clifford underwent an MRI that confirmed a right hamstring strain, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports. He will be re-evaluated in one week.
The Kings are already shorthanded with Domantas Sabonis recovering from a hamstring issue of his own and Keegan Murray (thumb) out a month-plus. Keon Ellis will likely receive a boost in minutes while potentially being in the starting lineup while Clifford is on the mend. It's possible coach Doug Christie also dusts off Doug McDermott, who was a DNP-CD in the season-opening loss to the Suns.
