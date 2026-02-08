Clifford produced 30 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Saturday's 132-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

Clifford had an excellent outing while filling in for Zach LaVine (finger). While the rookie hasn't done enough to merit ROY consideration, the 2025 first-round pick is set up to see more time due to key departures from Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder. Since Sacramento's playoff aspirations are shot, the team may opt to move Cliford past Malik Monk in the rotation and give the rookie more opportunities. He's worth a stash in deeper leagues.