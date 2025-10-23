Kings' Nique Clifford: Part of first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clifford will start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Clifford draws the start in his first NBA regular season game, stepping into the starting small forward position as a result of Keegan Murray's (thumb) injury. Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Drew Eubanks make up the rest of Sacramento's starting five.
