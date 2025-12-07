Clifford accumulated 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 127-111 win over Miami.

Clifford finally found his groove on the offensive end, supplying a season-high 15 points and leading the Kings' bench in scoring. The rookie first-rounder's performance Saturday is encouraging, as he hadn't scored in double figures since Nov. 9. After seeing significant run early in the season and eventually falling out of favor in mid-November, Clifford's playing time is finally trending back in the right direction. He has logged double-digit minutes in three straight games, averaging 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game over that stretch.