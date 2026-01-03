Clifford notched three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Friday's 129-102 loss to Phoenix.

Clifford continues to deal with the ups and downs of being a rookie on a bad team. Despite some encouraging signs over the past two weeks, Clifford remains nothing more than a stash candidate in most fantasy formats. In eight appearances during that time, he has averaged 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.