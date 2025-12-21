Kings' Nique Clifford: Scores 12 points against Blazers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clifford racked up 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Clifford's 11 field goal attempts tied his season high, and he scored in double figures for the fourth time this year. The rookie wing has stepped into a larger role during December, averaging 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds across 20.7 minutes per game.
