Clifford finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 124-123 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

Clifford led the way off the bench, as one of only two players, Zach LaVine being the other, to score 15 or more points Friday. The rookie guard was given the time to show what he could do during this one-point loss, playing a team-high 26 minutes.