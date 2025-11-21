Clifford logged eight points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Thursday's 137-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

This game was a blowout, so fantasy managers shouldn't put too much stock into it. The Kings are now 3-13 however, and they are going to be without Domantas Sabonis (knee) for a while. It's easy to see a path to minutes opening up for the rookie in the near future.